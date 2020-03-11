The 17th Annual Fountain Hills Unified School District PTO Gala, held at the Community Center on Feb. 29, was incredible. The Fountain Hills Saxophone Quartet, Fountain Hills Community Band and DJ Greg Cardello provided a lovely variety of music. Hob Nob Catering provided scrumptious appetizers, dinner and extensive dessert buffet. Having the opportunity to partake in the silent and live auctions was exhilarating and competitive. The variety of local businesses and individuals who donated auction items, gift cards, services, time, and energy was outstanding!
Meeting new people, seeing longtime neighbors and dancing the night away was a blast.
Having parents, teachers, administrators, town officials, neighbors, family, friends, donors, PTO and School Board members, Fountain Hills Drug Coalition and others coming together for a common goal was absolutely priceless. A successful public school district enhances all of our lives. The PTO president announcing the PTO gift of $5,000 to each school principal to use at their school certainly topped the night off. Thank you to all who helped make this fundraiser a huge success. Go Falcons!