The Fall Fountain Festival of Fine Arts and Crafts is one of the best events this town puts together. During this time, we try to bring interested guests to town who would enjoy the hustle and bustle of the arts community. My only contribution is to volunteer at two separate community-minded booths.
The only complaint that was ever heard repeatedly at these events concerned the utter filth and lack of supplies for the onsite washrooms. Although I commend those who want the fair to proceed, certain protocols are going to have to be in place to keep this very basic problem under control for the duration of the fair. Then you can worry about COVID-19 protocols.