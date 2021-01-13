During the Kavanaugh confirmation hearings, hundreds swarmed the Capitol Building in a bid to disrupt and protest a perceived injustice of appointing a conservative jurist to the Supreme Court that was accused of various crimes against women. There was intimidation, occupation of various offices, and protesters inside hearing chambers as well as the Rotunda and Senate chamber.
“Hundreds arrested” was a used to describe the event by online articles. Other than some graffiti and garbage left behind, no one died, no tear gas was fired, not a shot was fired.
This protest roundly condemned by conservatives was the type of protest the Jan. 6 protest should have been, make no mistake about that. What is disappointing is this: where these two protests ended tragically and abhorrently different, the blame is extremely similar to an earlier protest in Charlottesville.
President Trump is accused of incitement of the actions of those who committed the criminal acts, loss of life and destruction of property. A variation on a theme is found in Charlottesville protests, where President Trump was accused of incitement and white supremist support for saying, “good people on both sides of the issue,” which had this context following context, “…of removing confederate” monuments from the conversation.
The disappointment of a tragic event again being hyper-polarized for political gain is absolutely disappointing.
There is no partisan split condemnation of the abhorrent action by those who stormed the Capitol. There is, however, a disappointing partisan split in what was actually said and the intent.
President Trump did not incite or direct those who committed crimes, I’m sure he is as disappointed in the outcome and continuing rhetoric, just as we all are.