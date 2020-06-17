I was concerned when the Fountain Hills government was willing to allow what was effectively a Black Lives Matter protest in our city, even though other such protests have often been hijacked by rioters or looters, such as happened in Scottsdale and many other cities. There has been a “systemic” pattern of violence associated with these protests.
Allowing this protest while cancelling the 4th of July celebration due to COVID-19 fears seems like an odd choice by our local government. However, I am happy to know that our local government is now willing to allow people to gather freely, and I assume they will immediately remove all restrictions on local businesses, private groups and churches.