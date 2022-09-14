The November election is approaching and we’re all hearing and seeing a lot about the candidates, especially for the higher profile offices. Besides the contests for governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House and State Legislature, the ballot will include several initiatives and propositions.

Some of these propose to make changes to the Arizona Constitution and all of them can have a potentially significant good or bad impact on our lives. As with any issue that faces us in an election, it is critical that we get factual information about the choices.