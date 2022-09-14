The November election is approaching and we’re all hearing and seeing a lot about the candidates, especially for the higher profile offices. Besides the contests for governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House and State Legislature, the ballot will include several initiatives and propositions.
Some of these propose to make changes to the Arizona Constitution and all of them can have a potentially significant good or bad impact on our lives. As with any issue that faces us in an election, it is critical that we get factual information about the choices.
If you want to obtain detailed information about the ballot initiatives and propositions to help you make an educated decision, please plan to attend the Thursday, Sept. 15, meeting of Fountain Hills AZ Tea Party, 6:30 p.m. at Fountain Hills Community Center. The guest speaker is Greg Blackie, deputy director of policy for the Arizona Free Enterprise Club, an organization which carefully examines the intended and unintended consequences of these ballot measures.
All interested parties are welcome to join the meeting. Admission is free but donations to cover expenses are welcomed and appreciated. I hope you can attend.