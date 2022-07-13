Everybody I talk to mostly tells the same story. They like Fountain Hills’ small-town atmosphere coupled with the convenient proximity to Phoenix. Fountain Hills has great potential.
The most expensive zip code in Arizona is Paradise Valley and in the U.S. it’s Menlo Atherton, Calif. These and most other top zip codes have two things in common: Easy access to thriving business and culture coupled with low density single-family acreages. These areas have limited both commercial and high-density zoning.
Turns out that people with money don’t like being stacked like sardines. Fountain Hills has the two main characteristics now and while we will never be a Paradise Valley, emulating PV’s direction sure seems a smarter path than our current wandering. In their land use plan the first sentence describes “large lot, single-family residential community.” This suggestion is sure to raise the ire of business and developers. After all, their goal is as many people as possible.
I have heard some town explanation that espouses “the more people, the more tax money.” No new person moving into our town expects any less level of service than the current residents. So, where’s the free money? More people simply means more pollution, congestion and crime, and when it gets extreme enough your prize is a Walmart Superstore.
Can anyone explain how a high-density development raises the homeowners’ property values in Fountain Hills? First, homeowners statistically take much better care of their property than renters. Secondly, it breaks the high-density rule. And thirdly ,when the developers someday decide to dump their investment, they have created an instant ghetto in the middle of town.
I urge you to vote for any candidate who asks before every decision, “how does this raise the property values of Fountain Hills sesidences?” We are in desperate need of leadership.