Perhaps the potential legal challenge to the fee concept is a gift in disguise. It might allow looking into a means of creating a primary property tax that a majority of the voters could support. Maybe it could allow for a reduction in the Town sales tax.
I was active in the most recent attempt at passing one and it failed miserably. Perhaps the amount was not right, maybe the information sessions did not address the concerns effectively, but I am positive the “no new taxes” dark money involvement was a major factor. I do not believe that such groups nor political partisanship have any business in influencing the town’s affairs.
Councilman Scharnow made an excellent case in his opinion piece in The Times for Aug. 21, the need for reliable revenues is well established. We all enjoy the amenities offered in our community and we need to pay a reasonable share in maintaining them. Take a good look at the events that regularly take place around town and at the Civic Center, there is a complete listing in the recently delivered Loop Community Activities Guide. Which ones would you eliminate?
Our taxes are very low in comparison to other Valley communities and the places we moved from. It’s an established fact that sales taxes are hardest on those least able to pay, bonds are expensive. You must have an election; pay to get them underwritten, a fee to sell them and the interest on them. There is also a limit on the value of bonds, which can be offered by a city or town. Perhaps we should save that for appropriate use such as refurbishing the fountain and lake liner.
A primary property tax is demonstrably the most fair and equitable means of raising monies to support a community.