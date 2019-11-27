The existence of propaganda is confronted and discovered by an individual mind in a specific circumstance. It is an individual’s decision until consensus is reached. False information is not inviolable. True information is sacrosanct if scrutinized and tested to be so.
Propaganda can sometimes be true. Propaganda, when not true, is not fact and carries a negative connotation or is confusing.
False propaganda is actually false information and is sometimes dressed up in mask to appear not false. A purposely constructed confusion that causes swaying motion, an imposed motion in the mind. Many minds that comprise the court of public opinion are set in motion. You are one of the minds of the court of public opinion. Do not be swayed, do not be confused. Swaying can be instable.
Sellers of false propaganda do not seek truth; they seek to spin, to get you dizzy, to sway you off balance.
What happened to the old-fashioned soap box speaker you saw in town square center, who spoke their thoughts, their truth, directly to you? There is no eye ball to eye ball direct contact any longer. That soap-boxer has gone to extinction, done away and replaced by corporate media.
Be careful of centralized groupthink propagated by corporate media. Corporate media has fallen into the habit of interviewing the interviewers and not the original subject of the interview. That is hearsay, a kind of gossip.
If you can see through any scam of this world, do so!
Do not be moot. Moot contains the seeds of doubt and doubt means you need more true information and less false propaganda.
We, the people, a concerted mind.