There are ten propositions on the statewide ballot this November.
Proposition #308 would grant dreamer graduates from Arizona High Schools in state tuition at public Universities.
To find out more about prop. #308, visit yeson308.org.
So far, 20 states have passed in-state tuition for dreamers.
There is zero impact on the state budget. It has unanimous Democratic support in the legislature, along with a number of Republican votes.
Please research and discover who is endorsing this measure.