I’m not sure why the sign issue is raising so many hackles. Fountain Hills has the most competent, pro-business mayor and town council in my 17 years here.
Their new ordinance is almost identical to the ordinance passed by the Kavanagh council, and there was no uproar with the previous council’s handling of signs. For instance, both ordinances prohibit signs in the medians. Do you really want hundreds of signs cluttering the medians? Both councils agreed on this.
The section of the ordinance regarding signs on sidewalks and right-of-ways is eminently reasonable and pro-business. Again, do you want signs on sidewalks while pushing your baby stroller? I have no problem reading signs along Saguaro that currently comply with the ordinance.
There are a few businesses with special situations that need to be looked at (no space between the building and right-of-way, for instance), and the Dickey council has wisely decided to postpone implementation of the ordinance until a reasonable, pro-business solution can be found. I’m ecstatic we have such a competent, forward-looking, optimistic, polite and pro-business council. Their hard work is evident everywhere you look!