As I watched the Pro Bowl game, I could not help but think of a message far beyond the game of football itself.
There are many examples in our lives by which we gain inspiration, but where else does the Pro Bowl offer us such an interesting example? Why do not our federal and local governments not exemplify a similar perspective? There is a great deal of money involved in both. There is a search for the best of the best and there is a severe competition in both, but in football there is the integrity of having to play within the rules while setting a high standard of excellence. The game shows that intense rivalries can come together for a united and respectful purpose.
It shows a performance, not only for themselves at their best, but for the fans (The good of the public as a whole). The signing of autographs for the fans and the respect and camaraderie with each other; the high standard set for those new to the game and others who follow and the love of the game.