To address the June 17 full-page lecture on "white privilege" and racism to the people of Fountain Hills, what is this bunk term, “white privilege?” It is one of the favorite propaganda buzzwords of the radical left. It smacks of decades of radical-left college professors indoctrinating impressionable youth.
We cannot control our race. I am proud of my heritage, as any of us of any race would be. I won’t be doing any Joe-Biden-like apology tour for being a white male.
Some of us joined the military in our youth for adventure, to learn valuable skills and to earn the GI Bill. This was open to everybody, not just whites. There was no privilege in the military! Our teammates comprised at least seven different races. We were close-knit, had a dangerous job and counted on each other for our lives. Our sense of brotherhood and camaraderie were very high.
Some moved on to rewarding careers in public service, after higher education using the GI Bill. This career path was also open to everybody, not just whites. The only “privilege” went to minorities, who received bonus points in the entrance exam, but nobody objected.
The young adults who organized a peaceful protest for Fountain Park apparently intended to carry out an honorable American tradition. Their mistake was aligning with the militant group BLM. BLM has been associated with the riots in Democrat-controlled big cities across the country. Widespread arson, looting, vandalism, destruction of any historical statues, assault and murder have occurred. Therefore, it was reasonable to assume that some of these reprehensible crimes could occur at a BLM protest here. The veterans group was correct to protect our park and memorial.
Social media threats from any faction would be wrong.