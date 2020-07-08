Leaders protected! I just saw on television that in Minneapolis, the government leaders will be protected by private security paid for by, of course, tax-payer dollars, while the rest of the city will have reduced police coverage, if any.
Does this sound like what we know as communism to anybody else? This is what communist Russia and China have shown us. We have also seen this in Venezuela.
The government leaders of Minneapolis, as you know, are Democrats. Watch out for who you vote for. This could be coming to a theater near you, and at the speed the lawlessness is ramping up in many Democrat-led cities, it will be sooner than you think.