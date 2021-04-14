In case you missed the news, Procter & Gamble has partnered with a Chinese state-run (Communist Party) group to come up with technology that will bypass Apple’s privacy initiatives.
P&G admits wanting to continue getting your personal data about what you do, where you go and what you buy so they can better target you. If you think this is a good idea and the American way, continue buying P&G products. If you don’t think P&G should be in bed with China scouring your data, well, there are a lot of very good products on the market that are competitors to all that P&G makes.