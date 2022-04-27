Mayor Ginny Dickey has not changed her priorities since she became mayor and she continues to deliver on them.
Residents first: The Town must prioritize the wants and needs of the residents and continue to see issues through the eyes of our residents.
Safe environment: Maintain our reputation as a safe environment where police and fire protection remains our priority.
Financially balanced: The Town’s financial condition is sound, and we will remain healthy on future operational and capital needs.
Economic growth: Emphasize economic growth, robust business and strong residential components. Our community is growing, home values continue to improve and local businesses are thriving.
Hometown character: Our hometown character is considered in all of Ginny’s decisions. Perfect examples of this are maintaining our roads, buildings, our iconic Fountain and beautiful parks.
Mayor Dickey and the non-partisan Council members need your help to continue to keep Fountain Hills unique and special.
As for voting, if you are an independent voter, you will not automatically receive an absentee ballot. You must notify the county (Maricopa.vote or call 602-506-1511) and tell them you want a ballot to vote in the Aug. 2 Primary. Also tell them which one of the three ballots you want.
If you are going to be out of town, the ballot will not be forwarded. However, you can request that your ballot be sent to a temporary address. Again, contact the county to do this.
Be proactive and don’t lose your right to vote. Then be sure to vote for Mayor Ginny Dickey in the Aug. 2 Primary Election. The best way to vote is bottoms up on the ballot.