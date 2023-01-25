Here we are, a new legislative year and a multitude of issues facing the state.
The state’s water crisis and the funding hold-up for public schools quickly comes to mind, but the list goes on. So, what’s the first bill Senator Kavanagh introduces this year? A bill, SB1001, that would ban school employees and contractors from using a student’s preferred name without parent permission. And then he follows that up with SB1026, which would prevent the state from funding drag queen shows (the state does not currently fund these).