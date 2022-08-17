In response to Jason Bolton’s letter of Aug. 10, the Chamber’s primary job is not to “lobby the Council on behalf of the town’s businesses,” their job is to promote the interests of their members. Smart Chambers work with town councils to better understand the needs of their members, and councils want to find a way to help.
Hannah Toth need not resign her new job with the Chamber, nor her seat on the Council; all the members of Council should join so they have a better knowledge of what’s going on.