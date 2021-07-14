As you know, we start the year in January celebrating National Blood Donor Month, Braille Literacy Month, National Hot Tea Month and another 156 worthwhile National causes.
February follows with America Heart Month, Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month and, of course, National Black History Month.
March honors Women’s History Month and Disabilities Awareness Month and many more. April is very inclusive, as we celebrate National Diversity Month. I apologize, but I didn’t know that May was Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month until recently.
One of the main groups that we celebrated in September is Hispanic American Heritage Month, and then, in November, we honor Native American Heritage Month. We’ve just completed June’s National Pride Month honoring the LGBT community.
Yesterday, I was celebrating the memorable day when the world as they knew it changed forever on July 4, 1776, the beginning of “the Great Experiment.” Our history has been extraordinary, revolving around freedom, free enterprise, as a magnate for legal immigrates and for all, the opportunity to achieve the American Dream.
We aren’t perfect, but no nation is. However, we’ve come a very long way. I speak as a person who left my native England, that had been dragged down by the likes of the Harold Wilson’s Socialist Government of the 60s and 70s with the devaluation of the pound, 25 percent inflation, where there was no pride in the country whatsoever. I love my adopted country and I still believe it is exceptional.
So, when is Pride in America Month? The TV channel I was watching recommended it should be July. We should celebrate every day of the year, but specifically every day in July. Please join me in celebrating all through July of 2021 and, hence forth, every July as National Pride in America Month.