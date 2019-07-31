A man, who never ran for public office before, runs for and wins to become the president. He comes into office and refuses the salary, donating it instead. He goes to work cutting taxes, regulations, re-working trade deals and getting governments to pony up on their share. The economy soars, unemployment at record lows and stock market at record highs.
His reward? Two and a half years of investigations, slanderous accusations against him and his family and talk of impeachment. If he was a Democrat, he would be praised as the greatest president since FDR.