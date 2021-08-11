This is in response to a question posed by letter writer Alfred Southall in the last edition of The Fountain Hills Times.
I will vote for the one who shows strength to our enemies, passion for freedom, and intelligence enough to know right from wrong and the ability to do the right thing. In short, the one who loves this country, bad things along with the good, and its people, the bad along with the good.
Every election comes down to two people. You might not like everything about a candidate but ultimately, in a president, it comes down to these few things
You can’t pick one insurrection and ignore all the rest of them. Both parties have much in common. We need to rise above the talking points used by the news outlets and think for ourselves.