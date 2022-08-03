Fountain Physical Therapy. I was a patient at this wellness organization and they were absolutely the best ever.
Having been through this type of post-surgery rehab many times, and the personal attention and the caring attitude and help are stellar. Ken Greenstreet and his staff are extremely caring, interested and are very open to listening to your issues. You are treated as we all would like to be treated. No rushing, no lack of caring. Ken and his staff are the premier PT group that other organizations should emulate.