With the three new members comprising “Team Freedom” voting with Gerry Friedel in his third year on council, out went the moment of silence and reinstated was the Town’s long tradition of opening each council meeting with a nondenominational prayer.
Folks, this is why it matters mightily who sits in elected office and why for the next two years things at Town Hall will be put right by this strong majority of councilmembers. Did you know the sitting mayor removed the prayer without council approval? And the Liberal Ladies group in town lobbied strongly against beginning each council meeting with a prayer. The other three councilmembers are Sharon Grzybowski, Vice Mayor Peggy McMahon and Mayor Dickey, all members of the Liberal Ladies and all voted against the prayer.