I attended the Town Council meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 7, and was pleased to hear a prayer as an invocation. This is a refreshing return to a traditional Pledge of Allegiance followed by an invocation.
One public comment was a litany of attacks on the three new Town Council members orchestrated from members of a left-leaning club and printed in the liberal Arizona Republic. On a positive note, at least three public comments were focused on encouraging the mayor to add so-called “sober housing” to the agenda for discussion and public comment. There are many nonprofit organizations that offer a proven path of success in support to those persons who are addicted to alcohol and drugs which do not have the negative impact of increased crime and property devaluation sometimes brought on by sober housing programs.
Sadly, the mayor replied that this has already been discussed and decided and that only four such homes exist in Fountain Hills. I would suggest the next sober housing unit be located on the mayor’s block in her neighborhood. Someone was fond of calling such a bold decision “skin in the game,” although I much prefer the term “put your money where your mouth is.” After all, someone who has such a strong opinion about a matter that is “already decided” should probably decide if they have the courage to live by their decision.
I would respectfully encourage the mayor to add sober housing to the next Town Council agenda. This is an important issue for all the residents and homeowners alike. More monitoring and strict control of such facilities will only ensure that Fountain Hills homeowners are protected by the Town and not negatively impacted.