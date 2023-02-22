I attended the Town Council meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 7, and was pleased to hear a prayer as an invocation. This is a refreshing return to a traditional Pledge of Allegiance followed by an invocation.

One public comment was a litany of attacks on the three new Town Council members orchestrated from members of a left-leaning club and printed in the liberal Arizona Republic. On a positive note, at least three public comments were focused on encouraging the mayor to add so-called “sober housing” to the agenda for discussion and public comment. There are many nonprofit organizations that offer a proven path of success in support to those persons who are addicted to alcohol and drugs which do not have the negative impact of increased crime and property devaluation sometimes brought on by sober housing programs.