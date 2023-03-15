At 24 square miles, our little town has approximately one church per square mile. Now we seem to have another: The Fountain Hills Town Hall Council Chambers and Chapel.
I am not opposed to churches. I am opposed to turning Town government into a place of worship. With so many local churches in which to bow our heads, prayer and religion do not belong in government nor schools. (Nor do guns and silencers, but I’ll leave that to another letter to the editor.) I do not want your prayer forced upon me any more than my prayer should be forced upon you. Yet here we are.