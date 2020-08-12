“Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely” was adapted from a letter written by John Emerich Edward Dalberg Acton, first Baron Acton, who lived from 1834-1902.
Another way to look at Power is that it can be constructive or destructive. The scientific definition of power is, “In physics, power is the amount of energy transferred or converted per unit time.” In the International System of Units, the unit of power is the “watt.”
In spirituality, we speak of the “Universal Power,” as the supreme power of the creator, source of all that is. (May the force be with you!) In spirituality, it is an energy force expressed as good or evil. It appears to me to be a binary construct that in everything we think, everything we say and everything we do, comes from only two positions. We are either extending love (in all its expressions), or projecting fear (in all its expressions),
When it comes to governments, we see this throughout the world in those countries that seek a benevolent, protective, productive, healthy life for the people (All of their people). We also see those countries where the leaders strive for power and control over the people (For the benefit of a few of the people).
That is why this upcoming national election is so critical. We have the opportunity to make that choice and I hope the people will go beyond party affiliations and vote for that which closest fits their core values. With it all, I am optimistic that the universe will correct any human misuse of power, as it always has.