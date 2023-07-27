The following is not a prediction, but a potential scenario. I have no insider information, just intuition.
What if recent news of a revolt in Russia is misdirection and it is working? What if Putin and Prigozhin are actually working together behind the scenes for their mutual benefit? What if Prigozhin wants to be head of the Russian military? Is it all a smoke and mirrors?
Reason: Putin, as a former KGB Operative, and Prigozhin, as a military-type strategist, are both masterminds of deception. Both want a stronger Russian military. Both are not happy with the top Russian military generals. Both are concerned about NATO.
Why have Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov not been in the public eye recently? It’s just a thought.