There has been a lot of talk lately about how Fountain Hills is not development friendly. Let me list some of the positive developments in recent months as a refresher to what has been accomplished in our town:
Havenly Apartments (Now Pillar), HonorHealth, Dutch Bros. (under construction), Park Place Phase 2 (should be starting soon), Eagles Nest (40 new home sites), Eagles Nest (15-20 new homes under construction), Glenbrook and Fountain Hills Boulevard (10 apartments approved), El Pueblo and Ivory (nine-unit apartments approved), Fountain Hills Coffee Roasters on Shea, Kingstree and Saguaro (mixed use, 14 units), Adero (new addition, expansion and update), Dark Sky Discovery Center, El Lago and Saguaro apartments, Gunsight condominiums and dozens of single-family homes are currently under construction all around town.