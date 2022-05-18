One of the many advantages of living in Fountain Hills is that we are not a part of the Valley, geographically, and enjoy much cleaner air. Lately, however, there is an increasing brown cloud of partisan pollution, unnecessarily degrading our quality of life here.
Upholding free speech, The Times prints anyone’s letters, supposedly unless they contain undo personal attack. But I have read many recently that go after individuals by name in a mean and close to libelous way, with the partisan angle being emphasized.
One party is trying to make the Town Council elections partisan, with outlandish claims regarding the council members of the other party. There have been recent Times reporting of the excellent fiscal status and management of the town, despite no property tax, which we should all appreciate. Mayor Ginny Dickey therefore deserves re-election, and all other council members should be evaluated on their credentials and non-partisan priorities for the town.
One long-serving and dedicated council member, Alan Magazine, was unduly attacked for simply trying to make sure some election ballot signatures were being collected properly. Ironic, when there has been so much unwarranted “concern about election integrity” by many of one party.
Allen Skillicorn, on the other hand, running for Town Council, bragged online about putting a door mat in the middle of the street during the Art Fair with faces of national Democratic leaders on it. Where’s a reprimand for that? We all should reject those who vehemently spew partisan vitriol as the main reason to be elected and attack someone, and refuse to make the Town Council elections partisan.
So, let’s promote a clean environment in every way that we would all benefit from here. Free speech doesn't mean you should pollute the environment, dragging national politics into unnecessary, unhelpful areas.