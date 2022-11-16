I was honored to serve as an official poll observer at a polling site in Gilbert on Election Day.
After receiving instructions and carefully reading the training manual, I approached my assignment with some trepidation. I was concerned about possible confrontations, or even violence, from those trying to stop people from voting, or from angry or misinformed voters. My job was strictly to observe to ensure that proper procedures were followed by workers and voters, to not interact (or interfere) with voters or poll workers, and report any technical problems or voters being denied the right to cast a ballot.
I was pleasantly surprised, and very relieved, to find that all the poll workers were very professional, efficient, helpful, friendly and courteous to all voters. All the voters were cooperative and friendly. No outside agitators materialized.
When one of the tabulators had to be shut down, the workers quickly took action to compensate and kept the lines moving to avoid long wait times. It was determined that there was a problem with the printers when some ballots printed with markings at the top that were not solidly dark enough to be read by the tabulators.
Whenever a problem ballot printed out, a poll worker immediately advised the voter that the tabulator might not accept the ballot. Voters were given the option to try that ballot or print out a new one, either immediately or after trying to vote the original ballot. Every voter was assured that their ballot would be counted, either at the polling site or at county headquarters, if the tabulator wouldn’t accept it. Most voters opted to spoil the original ballot immediately, get a new ballot to vote, and were very appreciative.
My experience reinforced my faith both in our voting system and in basic human kindness.