I was honored to serve as an official poll observer at a polling site in Gilbert on Election Day.

After receiving instructions and carefully reading the training manual, I approached my assignment with some trepidation. I was concerned about possible confrontations, or even violence, from those trying to stop people from voting, or from angry or misinformed voters. My job was strictly to observe to ensure that proper procedures were followed by workers and voters, to not interact (or interfere) with voters or poll workers, and report any technical problems or voters being denied the right to cast a ballot.