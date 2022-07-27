Prejudice begot arrogance. Arrogance begot deceit and hate. Hate begot immorality. Deceit begot injustice. Injustice begot persecution. Persecution begot politics. Progressive politics is producing a bloodline of the most perverse offspring in history.

Can you name a single government action in the last 18 months that has been helpful to the safety and security of Americans? The list of costly failures, some obvious, some hidden, are felt every day. They’re apparent in schools, at the grocery store, crime raging in the streets, calling illegal mob violence and fire-bombings protests, labeling protesters insurrectionist, gleefully inflating gas prices.