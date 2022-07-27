Prejudice begot arrogance. Arrogance begot deceit and hate. Hate begot immorality. Deceit begot injustice. Injustice begot persecution. Persecution begot politics. Progressive politics is producing a bloodline of the most perverse offspring in history.
Can you name a single government action in the last 18 months that has been helpful to the safety and security of Americans? The list of costly failures, some obvious, some hidden, are felt every day. They’re apparent in schools, at the grocery store, crime raging in the streets, calling illegal mob violence and fire-bombings protests, labeling protesters insurrectionist, gleefully inflating gas prices.
The media spins the blame onto everybody except Biden and his political handlers. Politics begot propaganda. As unbelievable as it is, every action the political ruling class has taken proves their hatred, they are immoral, and they unjustly persecute Americans. There is no other conceivable explanation for their evil ways. Politics begot evil.
Progressives are determined to replace faith, hope and love, the essence of God with a political dogma that features moral decay, economic collapse, lawlessness and global chaos. The civil disorder and anarchy, happening everywhere, isn’t by accident; the pain and suffering is absolutely politically motivated. Evil begot indoctrination.
Politician’s view their wealth and legacy as the authority to execute their betrayal over the everyday people that elected them. Politicians blatantly use race baiting and economic chaos as leverage to institutionalize federal autocracy. The federal government creates and uses public crisis to increase their power and control. Progressives practice a secular indoctrination scheme that seeks to obliterate each individual’s spiritual core beliefs in faith, family and community. Indoctrination begot tyranny.
There is a change coming this fall. Community, family and faith will be the resurrection of righteousness. The Good Book and its believers will overcome the book of politics.