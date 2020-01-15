It’s 2020, an election year, and so political issues and discussion are likely to garner more attention even from those who aren’t “political junkies.” For some, “politics” is a dirty word, and political involvement is avoided, although nobody can really avoid the results of political activity.
It has also been said that “all politics is local.” While that may not be totally true, I think that it is accurate to say that as individuals, we have more influence on local rather than national political activity. With that in mind, the AZ State Legislature is back in session and poised to make more laws which will impact our daily lives. That also means that we have the ability and responsibility to make our opinions and concerns known to state legislators.
We are in AZ Legislative District 23, and our legislators are State Senator Michelle Ugenti-Rita, State Representative John Kavanagh and State Representative Jay Lawrence. All of them will be at the Fountain Hills AZ Tea Party monthly meeting on Thursday evening, Jan. 16, starting at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be at the Fountain Hills Unified School District Learning Center at the northeast corner of Palisades and Golden Eagle.
Michelle, John and Jay will provide a preview of proposed legislation in the current session and take your questions. This meeting is informal and all interested parties are welcome to attend, listen, participate and learn. Admission is free, but donations to offset expenses are very much appreciated. Please come! For more information, visit: fhteaparty.us.