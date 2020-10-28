My husband, Boe, and I often disagree on political subjects (and much else, of course), but I absolutely agree with his items two and three in last week’s letter. People who vandalize or remove political (or other) signs without authorization should be ashamed of themselves and should stop it. Doing so is inhibiting free speech and it is against the law.
It is essential that we maintain a Republican Senate and don’t lose Republican seats in the House. If Biden wins and the Democrats control the Senate, they will cancel the filibuster and pack the Supreme Court and run roughshod over the country, implementing the Biden environmental plan, which is close to the Green New Deal.
Jobs will be lost, prosperity will diminish. Do you really want that? No. Medicare is hardly surviving now. What will happen if we have Medicare for all? Healthcare will be a greater disaster than it is now. What will happen to your taxes? They will go up, as promised by Biden and fellow Democrats.
Vote for McSally and Schweikert. We also need responsible Republicans at the state/local level. Want the Green New Deal in Arizona? If not, don’t vote for the Democrats for the Corporation Commission, but vote O’Connor, Sloan and Marquez-Peterson. For countywide offices, vote Adel for county attorney, Cook for assessor, Allen for treasurer, (Fountain Hills resident) Sheridan for sheriff.
Steve Chucri has represented us well as a supervisor. Re-elect him. Ugenti-Rita and Kavanagh have represented our town well. I expect that businessman Chaplik will, also. Vote for these three.
I voted for medical marijuana, but cannot support recreational marijuana, so I recommend voting no on 207. As a former teacher, I support increased funding for teachers, but 208 is the wrong way to do it. Vote no on 208.