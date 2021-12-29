I see from the December 22 edition of The Fountain Hills Times that Allen Skillicorn has officially announced his candidacy for Town Council and will kick off his campaign on January 19.
I also see that Kari Lake, ardent Trump supporter (“Stop the Steal”) and Republican candidate for Arizona Governor will be in attendance. I wonder, who will be introducing who? Will there be bright lights and cameras? Ms. Lake has an affinity for cameras. And finally, will Ms. Lake autograph my sledgehammer, her political prop of choice?
Mr. Skillicorn, your politics are showing!