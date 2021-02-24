A flurry of letters hit The Fountain Hills Times recently, all aimed squarely at Rep. John Kavanagh, and came zooming in from the far left. The Fountain Hills grassroots arm of the Democrat party, self-proclaimed as the Liberal Ladies, hammered John for being Republican and for having the audacity to point out the far left political creep in Fountain Hills.
Their attack, though, was really based on just this: Rep. Kavanagh chairs the powerful House Committee on Election Reform. The Liberal Ladies have quite a presence down at the Capitol and I believe the last thing they want are reforms that would bring integrity back into our election process. They think the system has been working pretty-darn well for their liberal brethren and will fight to keep the status quo.
The letters contained lots of partisan commentary about the Town Council and how members are voted for in non-partisan elections. Correct, there are no R’s or D’s on the ballot next to council candidates’ names, nor do you really know their political leanings. But consider this; of the seven current Council members, four are Democrats. And of those four, three are major players in the Liberal Ladies. One of them even sits in the mayor’s seat, Ginny Dickey.
These three Liberal Ladies skated into office this November totally unopposed. So, Republican Party and Independent voters, where were you when the cry went out for candidates for the council race? It’s said people get the government they deserve so, if you do nothing else this week, ponder who you might know to stand for the ‘22 Fountain Hills Town Council election where three seats and the mayor’s spot are up.
Rep. Kavanagh, keep fighting for election reforms!