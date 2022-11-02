I normally don’t discuss my political views in public because I have friends on both sides of the aisle, and I love all of them and doubt that anything I say will change their thoughts. But I must respond to Michael Scott’s letter where he displayed my husband’s name as a contributor to Reclaim Our Town. In all fairness, my name should also be on the list, because Barry checked with me before making the donation, and I fully supported it.
We moved here from the Seattle area a few years ago to escape our once beautiful city, which had been ruined by leftists. After choosing Fountain Hills (best town in the country!) we were delighted to find that it’s a Republican area, which meant that our votes would matter again. We were surprised to find that our Town Council was mainly left leaning, since the majority of voters here are registered Republicans. We learned that this was because the town has an organized and dedicated group of liberals who worked effectively to galvanize their voters.