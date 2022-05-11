In what unconstitutional bureaucracy does out Town government exist? I’m referring to political speech, words intended to directly rally public support for a particular issue, position or candidate.
May 4, The Times detailed restrictions imposed on our political expression passed under Mayor Dickey’s Council majority. The First Amendment of the United States Constitution elevates political speech above all other forms of individual expression by prohibiting laws that regulate it and affording such speech the highest protection. But the Town’s revised sign ordinance says we voters can only express our political opinions on one political sign in our own yards.
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Black said “there is practically universal agreement that a major purpose of that Amendment was to protect the free discussion of governmental affairs.”
But apparently those who sit in positions of authority here in Fountain Hills believe differently; the Town says the following are your political expression rights. On private property, political signs are treated like any other sign (just another open house sign to them). On a residential property, one yard sign is allowed per lot, and there are sign-free zones within our fair Town where no political signs are allowed. Further, the Town does not allow political flyers and handouts to be left, an individual at that property must be handed any political marketing materials.
So, political expression is now considered marketing material, no different than an Amway guy going door to door. I want to show my support for three Council candidates and one mayoral candidate, but the Town says I can’t do that. Only one sign. But I’m not surprised. This Town’s liberal rulers are no different than the Biden administration, who governs with force, over-regulates, cracks down through restrictions, peels away freedoms and stifles citizens voices.
Reclaim our town Aug. 2.