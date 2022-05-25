I recently came across an article by the “Fountain Hills Alternative” featuring Town Council candidate Brenda Kalivianakis.
In the article, written by Marshall Tucker, Ms. Kalivianakis is described as “…currently serving in the U.S. Armed Forces as a divisional staff officer in the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary,” and “who is also a member of the Coast Guard.”
It should be noted that Ms. Kalivianakis has never served a day in the U.S. Armed Forces. She is a member of a volunteer civilian support branch of the USCG known as the Auxiliary. Ms. Kalivianakis joined the USCGAUX in 2018 as a novice saxophonist. Her previous office included that of secretary of records. She has not been active with the USCGAUX since late 2021 and has recorded zero hours of activity in 2022 and holds no current offices.
She endorsed the article on her Facebook, indicating that she finds the statements above to be truthful when they are not. She is using the USCGAUX for political gain and misconstruing her membership as having actually served in the military.
Just ask her for her DD-214, one does not exist. This woman is trying to paint herself as a Coast Guard officer to advance her fledgling political career.