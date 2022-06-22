Three cheers for Mike Scharnow. His letter to The Times (June 8) perfectly states the case for non-partisanship in Fountain Hills elections. Mike cites “polarization” that is “tearing apart the very fabric of our country.” He further notes that “party designation means something at a certain level, but when it comes to our municipality, the overriding concern should be ‘what’s best’ for Fountain Hills – nothing else.”
Polarization is driven when elected officials choose “good of my party” over “good of my nation” or “good of my town.” Every one of us knows the best example, the United States federal government. Gridlocked! Paralyzed! Incapable of addressing, much less solving, real problems. We all know that Washington suffers from extreme partisanship. We know that national leaders play to their bases and raise money all day long. We do not need that spectacle in Fountain Hills.
No small-town government can effectively serve its citizens if partisanship ravages its operations. Resources and funding are too scarce. But, when people work together in a spirit of decency and respect, wonderful achievements are possible.
One candidate for Town Council is running on non-partisanship to avoid polarization and division in our beautiful town. That candidate is Cindy Couture. From the beginning of her campaign, she has emphasized non-partisanship and her willingness to work with all citizens for the greater good of Fountain Hills.
Fellow citizens, please join me in a vote for Cindy Couture.