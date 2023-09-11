Change.org is circulating an online petition to sign with a pledge to elect leaders who are decent and kind. Specifically, leaders who don’t spread vicious and dangerous conspiracy theories, defamation and hate speech. This is not talking about mean Tweets.
The nation just saw justice for two Atlanta poll workers who were singled out by Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump. The hate speech and lies were so atrocious these poll workers had to move and seek help with security. Time and time again we hear that speech is constitutionally protected, but those making assertions have little or no knowledge of our constitution.