I recently found it necessary to change banks and thankfully followed my daughter’s advice and went to Bank of America.
My wife and I were pleased that Jeffery Marcum blocked off an hour and a half of his time. He quickly set up our account and even stayed with us for a lengthy period while we phoned three organizations that make monthly direct deposits to our checking account.
On this and a subsequent visit we found Bank of America to be fully staffed with courteous, helpful people.
Jerrie and I could not be more pleased with our choice.