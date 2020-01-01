A huge thank you to former Mayor Linda Kavanagh, Town Manager Grady Miller, Community Services Director Rachael Goodwin and everyone else involved with the demolition of the old bus barn building and development of the new playground area at Four Peaks Park! This is a very welcome improvement to the neighborhood.
Featured Businesses
RE/MAX Sun Properties
Find a local business
Most Popular
Articles
- Balloon Glow rescheduled to Jan. 4
- Development planning was big in 2019
- Arpaio announces new book deal
- Fuel tanks split council vote
- Sinkhole opens up on Panorama Drive, use caution
- Wet Christmas with more to come
- Law enforcement report
- 2019: The year's top stories
- Volksmarch walk scheduled for New Year's Day
- Election: Daybreak on May ballot
-
Jan 2
-
Jan 2
-
Jan 3
-
Jan 4
-
Jan 4
-
Jan 4
-
Jan 5
-
Jan 5
-
Jan 6
-
Jan 7