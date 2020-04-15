My name is Taylor Curry and I run the Papa Murphy’s Pizza in town. Earlier this week I had a man come in and buy 100 pizzas to donate to policemen and firefighters. He would like to remain anonymous, but was very adamant about getting the word out that these folks can come in and get a pizza whenever they’d like for themselves, their families, and/or their station.
