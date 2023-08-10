This is an open letter to Councilman Skillicorn. On July 24, 2023, you posted to your Facebook page, Allen Skillicorn for Fountain Hills, a photo of you and seven other men holding what is known as the Pine Tree Flag, a white flag printed with a bright green pine tree and the words “An Appeal to Heaven.” Immediately, I was perplexed. Why did my Town Councilmember post this to his Facebook page?

So, I did some research. Matt Taylor, Protestant scholar at the Institute for Islamic, Christian, and Jewish Studies, founded 1987 (icjs.org), explains that, although the flag has become a Christian Nationalism symbol, when people are questioned about it they can say it’s a reference to George Washington or American history, which it was originally. He calls the current usage of the flag “a coy symbol.”