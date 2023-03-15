I want to thank our sponsors for their donations toward the first annual FHUSD staff picnic on Friday, March 10. It was a fun, relaxing experience for our staff, and they truly enjoyed the food, music and activities.
The picnic would not have been possible without the generosity of our local sponsors. The event was free to all staff, and there was no cost to the district thanks to the support of our community sponsors. Noon Kiwanis provided hotdogs, hamburgers and drinks, Four Peaks Rotary provided their famous pretzels and Pop Daddy Kettle Corn provided both kettle corn and Italian ice. The organizations also worked the event, cooking and serving delicious food.