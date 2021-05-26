As chair of the Fountain Hills Pickleball Club (FHPC), I want to correct some misinformation on an anonymous website referenced in The Fountain Hills Times.
FHPC is a membership-based club that provides benefits, including court maintenance (surface, nets, windscreens, etc.) and pickleballs for play. Last year, we self-funded the building of two additional courts to expand playing options for the membership. Although the courts are located on the high school property, they are not public except on Sundays.
We do have a non-member drop-in option (fee and waiver) during member play. Complete information on court location, schedule, orientation, membership, drop-in and general contact can be found at fountainhillspickleball.com.