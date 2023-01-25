Democrat, Republican, uniparty, Moderates, Progressives, Civil Rights, liberty, justice, free speech, Christian, agnostic, equality, merit, American are conventional words being cancelled, censored and replaced by specifically chosen replacement words and phrasing to establish the language of an autocratic government.
Twenty-first century political narratives fit into one of two titles, Americanism or globalism. Americanism, by my understanding, is a free people’s republic that celebrates traditional beliefs in faith and family values, chooses honest and open capitalism to pursue their economic dreams. Globalism imagineers want to self-determine a plutocratic monopoly that exclusively coordinates and plans the economic and social future for everyone. Good honest people are being crushed by the clashes between Americanism and globalism.
Many among us believe that strong leadership can save the traditional family values of respecting the natural/biological differences between a man and a woman, and that children are the soul of America, not wards ascribed to the state. Americans also believe that open debate, not censoring, is the essence of liberty and justice; in following the rule of law; being self-reliant individuals rather than welfare dependent; choosing their faith and being able to openly practice their religious beliefs without interference. These basic testaments are the sacrosanct right of free people in a true republic. Americans have woken up and demand their birthright.
Some imagine that autocratic controls are required to lessen and redistribute the world’s population; imagineers have openly declared they can convince most people to be happy owning nothing. Globalist imagine that censorship is an appropriate tool to create mass compliance; they break laws to normalize welfare and unhealthy dependencies; they work to destroy faith, family, freedom, as the core values for everything that is good and wholesome in this world. Globalist demand Americans bow to their unpopular dogma.
Only two choices remain. Pick one.