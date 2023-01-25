Democrat, Republican, uniparty, Moderates, Progressives, Civil Rights, liberty, justice, free speech, Christian, agnostic, equality, merit, American are conventional words being cancelled, censored and replaced by specifically chosen replacement words and phrasing to establish the language of an autocratic government.

Twenty-first century political narratives fit into one of two titles, Americanism or globalism. Americanism, by my understanding, is a free people’s republic that celebrates traditional beliefs in faith and family values, chooses honest and open capitalism to pursue their economic dreams. Globalism imagineers want to self-determine a plutocratic monopoly that exclusively coordinates and plans the economic and social future for everyone. Good honest people are being crushed by the clashes between Americanism and globalism.