I would like to thank the citizens of Fountain Hills for signing my petition to get on the ballot for the Aug. 2 Primary Election for mayor of Fountain Hills.
I needed a minimum of 324 registered voters to sign the petition to get on the ballot. Now, I currently have at least 520, of which I have personally collected 500 signatures by meeting people face to face at different locations around Fountain Hills.
I am running as a political outsider, having never run for any kind of political office. I have lived and worked in Fountain Hills for 23-plus years and this is my adopted home. I have never had any political desires in the past, but I have always kept a finger on the pulse of what is going on in Fountain Hills. I just can’t sit and watch what is happening in our town.
As your mayor, along with new council candidates, we are going to bring fiscal responsibility and common sense back to the council. We’re going to focus on economic development that will benefit all citizens of Fountain Hills. We will focus on responsible growth of our town that will keep economic vitality for years to come. I am honored to have this opportunity to be your mayor. I promise to do my best for you and the greatest town in Arizona, Fountain Hills!