When I got a B.A. degree in journalism, we learned to tell both sides of every story and to provide some context. As I observe reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, however, I mostly see one narrative focused on scaring everyone to death (no pun intended). Of course, many are suffering – here in our own country and others. And the media has brought critical attention to the needs in the healthcare system. But, I’d love to see more perspective.
One resource that I have found very helpful is called the Worldometer. The site is run by a non-partisan international team and makes “world statistics availablein a thought-provoking and time-relevant format to a wide audience.” It also has a separate section on coronavirus deaths – and recoveries – in real time. (See: worldometers.info/)
At a personal level, I understand that the coronavirus hits close to home. I too have susceptible family members. But, deaths globally are still much, much higher from about a dozen other killers that get significantly less media attention. “There are far more preventable deaths than Covid every single day and yet no one seems to care to pay attention, much less do anything about them,” said a nurse I know in Oregon.
Maybe the doomsday crowd is right and millions will die from coronavirus, or maybe not. Either way, it’s important to get the facts and keep things in perspective. And policymaking based on fear rarely turns out well.
There are so many other stories to tell, too, including about the lives of the newly unemployed millions in America, isolated seniors in Arizona and struggling small businesses here in Fountain Hills. There are always two sides to every story. I hope we can expand our narratives, and our humanity, in the difficult days to come.