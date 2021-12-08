Thanks to the members of the Rio Verde Country Club for honoring veterans with a free day of golf and lunch at their club on Dec. 2.
They hosted over 50 veterans to 18 holes of golf, use of the driving range and putting green, and provided carts – some of which were the members’ own carts. This was followed by a lunch buffet of hamburgers, brats, or hot dogs and a beverage. Several of the members also played and partnered with the veterans to help them navigate the course.
Rio Verde plans to make this an annual event. On behalf of the veterans, please accept my personal thanks and know this was much appreciated.