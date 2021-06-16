I am writing to express disappointment over the slow permit process in Fountain Hills.
My family is new to Arizona. We moved here to be closer to family and enjoy the good weather. A main factor in choosing to settle in Fountain Hills was the new branch of Scottsdale Bible Church coming here. SBC purchased the property on N. Fountain Hills Blvd. near E El Pueblo Blvd. in January and announced plans to join with the congregation of North Chapel. We hoped to worship there this fall. However, as I drive by the buildings, I am grieved to see that renovations have not yet begun due to permits not being issued.
Each week I read in The Times about a new ribbon cutting or improvement in Fountain Hills. I wonder why this project is taking so long. The property in its current state is quite an eye sore. I thought the town would be happy to see it improved.
The project will provide construction jobs, but mostly it brings the opportunity for people to worship in their own neighborhood. Just as we are encouraged to shop and dine local, we want to worship local. Many people in our community already attend Scottsdale Bible Church and make the trek down Shea Blvd. weekly to the church’s main campus. We are looking forward with anticipation to walking, biking or driving just a few blocks to get to church.
I feel as if my favorite restaurant has requested to open here in Fountain Hills. I’m ready and know what I want to order! I just need the town to approve the building permits or clear the way so it can happen!